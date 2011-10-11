New Leaders

Raven Chrome

New Leaders
New Leaders
  • Save
Raven Chrome raven browser web app safari tabs chrome mac
Download color palette

Marcus, this is where we were headed for 1.0. Do to some non-backwards compatility issues and added time to launch we held off. I think the combination between the two ideas might be the best results. This shot is in Xcode.

94cd465f1d3e32f7117cb2c26829f589
Rebound of
Raven browser redesign mockup
By Marcus Lindgren
View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2011
New Leaders
New Leaders

More by New Leaders

View profile
    • Like