Reminders App - a timeline interface

I've decided on implementing a timeline view for the reminders app that I'm working on. It's definitely a non-traditional approach especially in the context of creating reminders but I think it will fun to use.

I've gotten the timeline navigation working on the left. It kinda behaves a little like the osx dock with a slight twist. It represents the number of events per week. Mousing over a particular week will scroll the page to that particular week. Think trackpad inside a window. I will probably release it in code form over github in the next couple of weeks.

I need to think over how I'm going to represent a timeline in respect to there being future events as well as past events. Where as the timeline metaphor in twitter & facebook represent a point in the present looking back into the past.