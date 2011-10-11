Reminders App - a timeline interface

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
I've decided on implementing a timeline view for the reminders app that I'm working on. It's definitely a non-traditional approach especially in the context of creating reminders but I think it will fun to use.
I've gotten the timeline navigation working on the left. It kinda behaves a little like the osx dock with a slight twist. It represents the number of events per week. Mousing over a particular week will scroll the page to that particular week. Think trackpad inside a window. I will probably release it in code form over github in the next couple of weeks.
I need to think over how I'm going to represent a timeline in respect to there being future events as well as past events. Where as the timeline metaphor in twitter & facebook represent a point in the present looking back into the past.