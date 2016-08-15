The Master and Margarita, Mikhail Bulgakov

Trending designs to inspire you
The Master and Margarita follows Satan and his entourage through a series of surreal encounters in Soviet Moscow. This one was printed with a vintage Gocco home screenprinting kit. If you want a print, join my book club. If you want to hear why I hated the book, check out our podcast. http://bit.ly/29SDOD0