Nathan Sharp

The Master and Margarita, Mikhail Bulgakov

The Master and Margarita, Mikhail Bulgakov tattoo illustration cat bookclub communism communist book classic literature moscow soviet russia
The Master and Margarita follows Satan and his entourage through a series of surreal encounters in Soviet Moscow. This one was printed with a vintage Gocco home screenprinting kit. If you want a print, join my book club. If you want to hear why I hated the book, check out our podcast. http://bit.ly/29SDOD0

    • Like