uzERP Log In v2

I felt improvements could be made to the previous version of the uzERP log in screen, so here's v2.

I know some aren't keen on using watermark to label fields, but I couldn't come up with a better method. With this in mind I added a couple icons to signify each fields purpose, I think they work pretty well.

I've also added a lot more negative space (does that phrase make me a designer now?) around the logo.

Once again this is a slightly smaller version of the real thing, like before a full size version can be found here.

All feedback welcome :-)

Posted on Oct 11, 2011
