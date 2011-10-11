Bohdan Harbaruk

R Star WIP

Bohdan Harbaruk
Bohdan Harbaruk
Hire Me
  • Save
R Star WIP r logo grid sign star
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2011
Bohdan Harbaruk
Bohdan Harbaruk
logo designer focused on unique, simple & timeless solutions
Hire Me

More by Bohdan Harbaruk

View profile
    • Like