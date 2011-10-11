Aiste

Ninja Roofing

Aiste
Aiste
Hire Me
  • Save
Ninja Roofing ninja roof logo black red tie a house minimal font presentation person burgundy man like
Download color palette

Logo for roofing company, ninja holds red roof in his strong hands.

Check out our portfolio: Design Agency

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2011
Aiste
Aiste
brand & identity designer for fintech companies
Hire Me

More by Aiste

View profile
    • Like