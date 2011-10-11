MirbachDesign / TAS - Brand Design Hamburg

The Singing Easterman

MirbachDesign / TAS - Brand Design Hamburg
MirbachDesign / TAS - Brand Design Hamburg
  • Save
The Singing Easterman easter island singing song holidays mohai love tas mark illustration blue green brown logo
Download color palette
MirbachDesign / TAS - Brand Design Hamburg
MirbachDesign / TAS - Brand Design Hamburg

More by MirbachDesign / TAS - Brand Design Hamburg

View profile
    • Like