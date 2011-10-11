Matt Vergotis

Goldsteins Pie Shop

Matt Vergotis
Matt Vergotis
Hire Me
  • Save
Goldsteins Pie Shop branding corporate identity logo logo design verg verg advertising matt vergotis design agency bakery
Download color palette

A rebrand idea i'm working on for a bakery company on the gold coast. Early stages.

Matt Vergotis
Matt Vergotis
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Matt Vergotis

View profile
    • Like