Dave Keller

Blocks Illustration

Dave Keller
Dave Keller
Hire Me
  • Save
Blocks Illustration illustration
Download color palette

Branding illustration for a web application for Montessori schools (it's one of their learning tools)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2011
Dave Keller
Dave Keller
oh hai 👻
Hire Me

More by Dave Keller

View profile
    • Like