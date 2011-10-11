Karolis Strautniekas

Alexander in your neighborhood

Karolis Strautniekas
Karolis Strautniekas
  • Save
Alexander in your neighborhood dictator illustration drawing poster alexander social portrait neighborhood tattoo redneck vector texture political outline balkony
Download color palette

Working on the same social project, fragment from the poster.

C02c6e403a97d690997c34d81f825adb
Rebound of
Gaddafi in your school
By Karolis Strautniekas
Karolis Strautniekas
Karolis Strautniekas

More by Karolis Strautniekas

View profile
    • Like