Ginger Whale illustration animal whale
I illustrated Ginger Whale's website, and it's (mostly) online! I've also illustrated an interactive children's book app for them called 'Sleepy Mole's Moving Day' which will be available to purchase for iPad from November 25. Take a look: http://gingerwhale.com/

Posted on Oct 11, 2011
