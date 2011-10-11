Billy Sweeney

Squarespace Thank You

Billy Sweeney
Billy Sweeney
Hire Me
  • Save
Squarespace Thank You handmade laser cut laser mailer
Download color palette

In June 2011, I took a job offer with Squarespace in New York City. I sent them this custom laser cut mailer as a token of my appreciation. View the full project here: http://www.billysweeney.com/squarespace-thank-you/

View all tags
Posted on Oct 11, 2011
Billy Sweeney
Billy Sweeney
Staff Product Designer at Dropbox
Hire Me

More by Billy Sweeney

View profile
    • Like