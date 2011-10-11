Rally's (beta) site is now Live!

We are pleased to announce our Rally (Beta) site went live this evening! - http://beta.rallyinteractive.com/

There is much planned that will be added over the coming weeks that we're excited to show you, but we were eager to give you the official sneak peek tonight. Hence, the 'Beta' thing....

As always, constructive feedback is appreciated. Also, we encourage you to use a modern browser :)

Stalk us on Twitter for updates on this beta site.