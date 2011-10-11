Marcus Lindgren

Raven browser redesign mockup

Raven browser redesign mockup raven browser design mockup
Full view: http://cl.ly/Aqdb

Mockup I did because I'm not a fan of the current navigation
Raven.io

Posted on Oct 11, 2011
