Marcelo Schultz

Coffee Lovers - Final

Marcelo Schultz
Marcelo Schultz
  • Save
Coffee Lovers - Final typography illustration drawing lettering type design
Download color palette

Oh yeah, done! See the bigger image here: http://flic.kr/p/auL8y6

F607ca814685765d07a4de55eefaa721
Rebound of
Coffee Lovers
By Marcelo Schultz
View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2011
Marcelo Schultz
Marcelo Schultz

More by Marcelo Schultz

View profile
    • Like