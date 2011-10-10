Sam Lyne

Sketchbook - City

Sketchbook - City city sketchbook journal illustration art
Thought I'd share an illustration I just finished up in my sketchbook. For the moment you can find a higher-res version here - http://on.fb.me/nCYmtD and you can see progress shots over on my Tumblr - http://samlyne.tumblr.com/

Posted on Oct 10, 2011
