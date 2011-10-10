Ross Moody

Oh, January

Ross Moody
Ross Moody
  • Save
Oh, January january monster calendar print screenprint simple vector blue black grey bow tie drinking new years
Download color palette

My first monster in the SockMonkee/55 Hi's Monster Calendar. It is, ofcourse, a drunken monster with a balloon tied to his leg. Gonna have more in-progress shots on the blog on Friday when the new 55 Hi's site goes live!

Ross Moody
Ross Moody

More by Ross Moody

View profile
    • Like