Cube Face

Cube Face face illustration cube beard eyes vector portrait
Part of my old project CUBE FACE, now it's time to refresh some old stuff. Inspiration for this peace wast that man /good old times/ http://www.uat.sk/obrazy/photos/18.jpg

Enjoy and take a own CUBE!

Posted on Oct 10, 2011
