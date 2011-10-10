Bit more nautical

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Long over due for this first shot. Working on an updated version of my portfolio site. Need to play with the waves and add a knot for where the rope meets the buoy. Thinking about some subtle CSS3 animation on the buoy/bubbles