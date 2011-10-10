Asmir Sinanovic

iPhone app redesign

Asmir Sinanovic
Asmir Sinanovic
  • Save
iPhone app redesign iphone gui ux ui design ipad apple clean smooth interface application travel hotel car find app
Download color palette

iPhone App UI/UX redesign i did for my client (developer) and i expect that will be developed asp.

Comments are welcome. :)

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2011
Asmir Sinanovic
Asmir Sinanovic

More by Asmir Sinanovic

View profile
    • Like