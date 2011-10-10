New Facebook UI - Free PSD

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Facebook just launched a "new" UI for their iPhone application and I´m almost done remaking it in Photoshop.
Will upload the .PSD when I´m done and it will be free for everyone to use it for whatever they want.
I´m just some icons away from being finished, but icons are not my strongest side, so if there are any icon heads out there willing to help I would appreciate it!