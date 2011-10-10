Freedom Art Inc.

Sunfest 2011

Sunfest 2011 illustration poster screen print fest
Preview of a recent screen print poster done for one of South Florida's popular art & music fest, Sunfest. (2 color, 18x24in)

Glad to get off the bench and onto the court and dribbble around! Thank you Curtis!

Posted on Oct 10, 2011
