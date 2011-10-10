Tom Giannattasio

Flayx - CSS-animated precipitation

Flayx - CSS-animated precipitation particles snow flakes purple hand-lettering
a particle experiment using CSS animations. check out the live version: http://attasi.com/experiments/flayx/

Posted on Oct 10, 2011
