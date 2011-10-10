Chris DeLorenzo

BRAIINNSSS

johnny cupcakes type texture illustration
I made this fake zombie movie poster shirt for Johnny Cupcakes. It has a nice blend of real paint and vector in it. I alley ooped this design to Timba Smits to handle all the texturing. One of my favorite collaborations so far.

Posted on Oct 10, 2011
