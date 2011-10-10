Web Icons (WIP)

Maleika E. A.

web icon web icons wordpress home cat write calendar archive twitter email user
I'm doing a set of web icons, don't know how many they'll end up being. It's a work in progress and they're far from being there just yet, plenty of tweaking to do as I'm still at the very beginning. Some do not like my "Lego face" user icon, so I'll add an alternative version to the set which I'll be releasing for free soon(ish).

Posted on Oct 10, 2011
