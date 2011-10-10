👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
For obvious reasons, I can only claim 3.1415% credit on this initial post, but the concept was to merge my great appreciation for this community with one of the most inspiring films I've ever seen. I pray the dribble gods, users and Danny Boyle himself won't hold it against me. Thanks to http://dribbble.com/jonathanmoreira for the invite. it is very much appreciated!