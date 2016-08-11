Radar Loader - Purple w/ CSS

Trending designs to inspire you
Started up on the second series of Preloaders. I couldn't settle in on a color palette so, fuck it, I'm uploading red and purple variations.
After the concerns of the red variation being too "In yo face" I whipped together this magically delicious treat.
I love it but I also love Taylor Swift's Red album so I'm torn.
Think this is just a pile of trash, roast me!