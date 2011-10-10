Rob Loukotka

Collision Toolbox Bottle Openers

Rob Loukotka
Rob Loukotka
Hire Me
  • Save
Collision Toolbox Bottle Openers beer bottle opener pad printing promo keychain logo branding red
Download color palette

Got some bottle openers made up as promotions for Collision Toolbox. Because the best tool is one that helps you get drunk. If you're ever meet us (Collision Labs) in Chicago, come get yourself a bottle opener. (This will also be given out at our company Halloween party, hooray!)

Collision Toolbox is a new collection of resources for designers we're working on. http://collisiontoolbox.com Coming this fall.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2011
Rob Loukotka
Rob Loukotka
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rob Loukotka

View profile
    • Like