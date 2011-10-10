Shaun Lind

Giftiki - Gifting Progress Bar

Shaun Lind
Shaun Lind
  • Save
Giftiki - Gifting Progress Bar giftiki ui ux animation
Download color palette

This progress bar shows the user which step they are on in the gifting process. The actual animation is very smooth.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2011
Shaun Lind
Shaun Lind

More by Shaun Lind

View profile
    • Like