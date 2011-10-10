Ron

Who's your Favorite?

Ron
Ron
  • Save
Who's your Favorite? mobile app iphone ios tab bar charcoal dark favorites din coffee service
Download color palette

Favorites screen for our upcoming app, theme code-named 'Iconica'.

As always, your feedback is welcome and appreciated. Click the link for the full size:

Favorites Screen (full size)

2a4e91fefe61a63d02e4db8ecd8dc980
Rebound of
Iconica Review Screen
By Ron
View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2011
Ron
Ron

More by Ron

View profile
    • Like