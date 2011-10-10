Eddy Gann

Hype Machine App Project

Eddy Gann
Eddy Gann
Hire Me
  • Save
Hype Machine App Project hypem hype machine ios ipod iphone music app application green
Download color palette

A little preview of the popularity chart feature.

8f6a6b0c3e241923faae486177843f11
Rebound of
Hype Machine App Project
By Eddy Gann
View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2011
Eddy Gann
Eddy Gann
Animation and user interface design.
Hire Me

More by Eddy Gann

View profile
    • Like