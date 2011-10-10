Joanne Ong

GFDA

GFDA pieces screen printing design advice graphic design carnegie mellon
We had a screen-printing demo for one of my classes and we ended up printing a poster I had done a while back.

You know the website http://www.goodfuckingdesignadvice.com/? I compiled some of their advice into a gridded poster and kept it PG-13.

See the full poster here: http://bit.ly/ps5HMb

Posted on Oct 10, 2011
