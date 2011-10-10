Christopherr Mendoza

Rock Monster

Rock Monster character design illustrator photoshop bw concept cartoon
A revised monster -- Instead of the original 'blob' monster, went with a more menacing hard rock look.

Still a work in progress.

Rebound of
Rolling Monster
Posted on Oct 10, 2011
