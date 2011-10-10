Dribbble Social Media Icon

Chasani Douglas

This is my first shot! Some context may be in order:

This social media icon begins as the top one does then, depending on the web developer, may act in 1 of 2 ways. It will either have a gentle nudge to create the 2nd icon, or expand with some text like the 3rd icon.

I plan on having a demo page set up with all the icons soon! Tell me what you think.

Posted on Oct 10, 2011
