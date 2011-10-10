Jude Landry

Ron Swanson

Ron Swanson ron swanson illustration portrait caricature parks and recreation
I've never done caricatures but I've wanted to do one of Ron Swanson for some time now. It only took about 2 hours start to finish.

Posted on Oct 10, 2011
