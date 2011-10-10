Elizabeth Perez

Q, Take Two

ink traditional lettering q rebound type script photoshop typography brush illustration paper texture question mark
Made some tweaks to my last shot. It was reading more like a question first, and a Q second, which should be the other way around.

Rebound of
Brush Battle Round 6 - Rebound
