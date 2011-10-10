João Pires

Briefcase

João Pires
João Pires
  • Save
Briefcase briefcase ui ipad app icon
Download color palette

Thanks for all your comments on the previous versions. Took them in consideration. Here's the final piece, let me know your thoughts.

B1febc6447016b2191748f4634d269af
Rebound of
Briefcase 2 WIP
By João Pires
View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2011
João Pires
João Pires
My Design Portfolio on Dribbble.

More by João Pires

View profile
    • Like