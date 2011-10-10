Tim Krause

Night of the Living Damned

Night of the Living Damned halloween zombies ranger
Got the posters in this morning for the Night of the Living Damned Pt. 2. Used "Ranger" by Evan Huwa and Neutraface Slab Display Bold by House Ind.

Posted on Oct 10, 2011
