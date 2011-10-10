Jared Fager

1023 Columbus Logo

Jared Fager
Jared Fager
  • Save
1023 Columbus Logo logo building neutra gotham modified type tampa ybor city concrete texture cool earth tone architectural design
Download color palette

Since it's Columbus day, thought I would share the logo I did a while back for the upcoming 1023 Columbus creative space.

Jared Fager
Jared Fager

More by Jared Fager

View profile
    • Like