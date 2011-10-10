Muhammad Ali Effendy

Codigix

Muhammad Ali Effendy
Muhammad Ali Effendy
Hire Me
  • Save
Codigix codigix logo identity code digital effendy ali web development web development iconic icon mark media startup coding slashes tags corporate diamond cube html tags company gem
Download color palette

Codigix is a new start-up company based in Selangor, Malaysia. It specializes in web-development and new media technologies. The HTML tags have an abstract "C" shape and represent a cube. The tags enclose a diamond shape which depicts the superior quality of the product. Now working on business cards for them.

Muhammad Ali Effendy
Muhammad Ali Effendy
Award-Winning Designer
Hire Me

More by Muhammad Ali Effendy

View profile
    • Like