Chris Streger

Columbus Day

Chris Streger
Chris Streger
  • Save
Columbus Day illustration columbus-day logo globe flag working
Download color palette

Who has two thumbs, and a full work day ahead of them... this guy. Apparently, not the same for a lot of New York, who knew?

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2011
Chris Streger
Chris Streger

More by Chris Streger

View profile
    • Like