Early concept/sketch of tabs system

Early concept/sketch of tabs system tabs iphone sketch ui ux fast chat user ios
Early sketch I made last year for a concept that used tabs to access recent chats. You could swipe left and right in the app to jump between tabs and also pull "off" a tab to close it.

Posted on Oct 10, 2011
