Tim Avery

Mobile Top Nav

Tim Avery
Tim Avery
  • Save
Mobile Top Nav mobile navigation icons blue white
Download color palette

And yes, I know the icon appears off center in the active state, It's a screen shot and the padding is off.

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2011
Tim Avery
Tim Avery
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Tim Avery

View profile
    • Like