Matt Alderson

Piggy

Matt Alderson
Matt Alderson
  • Save
Piggy piggy homestead piglatin translator supermingo
Download color palette

designed and built the complete front end of a piglatin translator as well as modifying the core php for it to include more extensive rules.

can be found here

View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2011
Matt Alderson
Matt Alderson

More by Matt Alderson

View profile
    • Like