Curtis Herbert

Now with color

Curtis Herbert
Curtis Herbert
  • Save
Now with color clean design grid personal
Download color palette

First draft of color scheme for the new site. Also de-emphizised the icons and added some metadata to the modules that warrant it (for example showing album title that iTunes is currently playing).

Still need lots of polish (especially the two boxes next to picture, that's mainly placeholder content), but it's slowly evolving.

A718a90b2e4d4153e58bb03b500c55e0
Rebound of
Personal homepage
By Curtis Herbert
View all tags
Posted on Oct 10, 2011
Curtis Herbert
Curtis Herbert

More by Curtis Herbert

View profile
    • Like