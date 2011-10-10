Brad McGinty

An Anatomical Guide To The Xenomorph (Giger’s Alien)

An Anatomical Guide To The Xenomorph (Giger’s Alien) aliens monsters horror illustration
Section of my my drawing for October's Halloweirdos Event. Check them all out on tumblr or visit my site to buy a print and see some sketches!

Posted on Oct 10, 2011
