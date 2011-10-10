👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
I've created an exclusive iPhone wallpaper to be available for download on our special edition newsletter to be mailed today: http://www.4muladesign.com/newsletter/
It features the Apple logo on a golden sky with the 'Think different' strapline set in Garamond Light Condensed - the font used for original Apple marketing.
Thanks to the genius and vision of Steve Jobs, Apple has a very bright future ahead, with his spirit shining at the heart of the company. This is the feeling I have tried to capture in this image : )