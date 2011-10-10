Ryan Clark

Payment Schedule

Working on a way to toggle between our payment schedule options. Does this look "selected" enough compared to the other one? And the big button is by my pal, Josh, so I can't take credit for that awesomeness.

Posted on Oct 10, 2011
