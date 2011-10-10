Prova a Volare - Try to Fly. Been working on a tattoo in my recent spare time… going for more of a serify swirly look than this but it's a bi-product of a few concepts.

Have been trying some custom type, got a lovely P sorted but I had no idea how hard hand lettering was.

A genuine offer, if there are any letterers or typographers who want to swap their skills for some web work do get in touch!