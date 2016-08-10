Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Tate Galleries - Conceptual Art Trailer

Tate Galleries - Conceptual Art Trailer gif paint animation design cel totheanimation 2danimation photoshop trailer transition picasso illustration
(Repost due to tech issues)

A trailer designed and animated for the Tate Galleries in the UK.

See more at http://ianpinder.co.uk/tate-galleries-conceptual-art-trailer

